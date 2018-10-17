WWE News: Segment For UpUpDownDown Filmed at NXT Tapings, Highlights From NXT UK Premiere

– WWE filmed a segment before the NXT tapings for a future episode of UpUpDownDown, which will see Team NXT face Team WWE in League of Legends. You can see pics and video below of Xavier Woods coming out and introducing the two teams. Team WWE will feature Ruby Riott, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro and Seth Rollins, while Team NXT will be Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano. A pro gamer is set to play with each team:

This is a pleasant surprise – Xavier Woods has returned to Full Sail! #NXTFSLive pic.twitter.com/UsomhJ4rNO — Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) October 17, 2018

Scoop #1: Xavier Woods out on behalf of League of Legends pic.twitter.com/dgngXqDhWv — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 17, 2018

Scoop #4: Team WWE:

Seth Rollins

Cesaro

Tyler Breeze

Ruby Riott Didn’t hear the name of the professional pic.twitter.com/QwzdcYCRlE — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 17, 2018

Team NXT Vs Team WWE at the League of legends arena here at full sail ! #WWE #NXT @UpUpDwnDwn pic.twitter.com/fcV5yX9AK4 — NickJ.Holiday (@whereyoedgeup) October 17, 2018

