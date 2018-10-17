Quantcast

 

WWE News: Segment For UpUpDownDown Filmed at NXT Tapings, Highlights From NXT UK Premiere

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UpUpDownDown Xavier Woods

– WWE filmed a segment before the NXT tapings for a future episode of UpUpDownDown, which will see Team NXT face Team WWE in League of Legends. You can see pics and video below of Xavier Woods coming out and introducing the two teams. Team WWE will feature Ruby Riott, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro and Seth Rollins, while Team NXT will be Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano. A pro gamer is set to play with each team:

– Here are highlights from this week’s premiere episode of NXT UK, which aired on Wednesday:

