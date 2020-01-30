wrestling / News
WWE News: Segments Set For Next Week’s NXT, Triple H Congratulates BroserWeights on Dusty Classic Win
January 30, 2020
– WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced that Jordan Devil will make his NXT return as Cruiserweight Champion on next Wednesday’s episode, while Rhea Ripley will confront her NXT Takeover: Portland opponent in Bianca Belair.
The show takes place from Full Sail University and airs live on USA Network.
– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate the BroserWeights on winning the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight’s episode:
Winning the #DustyClassic with that type of performance in the finals, is what elevates careers.
Congratulations to @PeteDunneYxB and @SuperKingofBros. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7asbgei7CA
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2020
