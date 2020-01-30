WWE News: Segments Set For Next Week’s NXT, Triple H Congratulates BroserWeights on Dusty Classic Win

– WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced that Jordan Devil will make his NXT return as Cruiserweight Champion on next Wednesday’s episode, while Rhea Ripley will confront her NXT Takeover: Portland opponent in Bianca Belair.

The show takes place from Full Sail University and airs live on USA Network.

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate the BroserWeights on winning the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on tonight’s episode: