WWE News: Sen. Massey Issuing Resolution to Honor Kane for WWE HoF Induction, Full Video of Bayley on Oral Sessions, Iconic Photos of Last 15 WrestleManias

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Associated Press reporter Jonathan Mattise tweeted the following information on Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey issuing a Senate Joint Resolution to honor Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE Superstar Kane, on his WWE Hall of Fame induction. You can check out the information on the resolution below.

– The full video of Bayley on Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette is now available:

– WWE released a photo gallery showcasing the iconic images of the last 15 WrestleManias:

