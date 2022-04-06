WWE News: Seth Rollins Advertised For Smackdown, Roman Reigns Not Advertised For WWE TV Next Week, Cody Rhodes Getting Top Billing On Advertising

– PWInsider reports that WWE is advertising Seth Rollins for this Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

– Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is not advertised for next Monday’s RAW or the April 15 episode of Smackdown. Local advertising for April 15 in Worcester, MA includes Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley and RK-Bro vs. The Usos.

– Cody Rhodes is getting top billing and is the sole featured talent on posters for RAW moving forward. He is not advertised for any live events.