WWE News: Seth Rollins to Appear on Sunday Night Football, Rhea Ripley’s Top 10 Most Savage Moments, Eight Unforgettable NXT Moments

September 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 7-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins noted that he will be talking the NFL tonight on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. He wrote earlier today, “I love football!! And I’m gonna talk about it tonight on @SNFonNBC!!! Go Bears! @peacock @nbc @WWE”

– WWE Top 10 showcased Rhea Ripley’s most savage moments:

– WWE Playlist showcased Eight Unforgettable NXT Moments:

