– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins noted that he will be talking the NFL tonight on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. He wrote earlier today, “I love football!! And I’m gonna talk about it tonight on @SNFonNBC!!! Go Bears! @peacock @nbc @WWE”

– WWE Top 10 showcased Rhea Ripley’s most savage moments:

– WWE Playlist showcased Eight Unforgettable NXT Moments: