WWE News: Seth Rollins & Bayley Share Pro-LGBTQ Message, Sin Cara Promotes Combate Americas
– Seth Rollins and Bayley took time out from their tour of Chile to share a pro-LGBTQ message. Rollins shared the following pic to Instagram, with the message on the bench they’re on translated as:
“I’m gay.
I’m lesbian.
I’m bisexual.
I’m transexual.
I’m heterosexual.
We are human.”
– Sin Cara took to his Twitter account to promote Combat Americas’ latest event, Copa Combate. The MMA company is partially owned by Alberto El Patron:
¡La #CopaCombate is only a couple of days away! 🏆
🗓 Viernes, Diciembre 7
📍 Fresno, CA
📺 Univisión: 12AM ET/PT
📺 Univisión Deportes Network: 12AM ET/9PM PT@combateamericas pic.twitter.com/Tu2F58FOHc
