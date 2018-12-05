WWE News: Seth Rollins & Bayley Share Pro-LGBTQ Message, Sin Cara Promotes Combate Americas

– Seth Rollins and Bayley took time out from their tour of Chile to share a pro-LGBTQ message. Rollins shared the following pic to Instagram, with the message on the bench they’re on translated as:

“I’m gay.

I’m lesbian.

I’m bisexual.

I’m transexual.

I’m heterosexual.

We are human.”

– Sin Cara took to his Twitter account to promote Combat Americas’ latest event, Copa Combate. The MMA company is partially owned by Alberto El Patron: