wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Bayley Share Pro-LGBTQ Message, Sin Cara Promotes Combate Americas

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Seth Rollins and Bayley took time out from their tour of Chile to share a pro-LGBTQ message. Rollins shared the following pic to Instagram, with the message on the bench they’re on translated as:

“I’m gay.
I’m lesbian.
I’m bisexual.
I’m transexual.
I’m heterosexual.
We are human.”

Check out the post below:

Santiago.

– Sin Cara took to his Twitter account to promote Combat Americas’ latest event, Copa Combate. The MMA company is partially owned by Alberto El Patron:

