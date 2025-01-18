– WWE Superstars and power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were in attendance at an LA Lakers game on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. You can view images and clips of them at the game below. The LA Lakers Instagram also shared a photo of the two at the game:

Becky with Seth at the Lakers vs. Heat basketball game.

Via Getty Images #BeckyLynch #THEMAN #BigTimeBecks pic.twitter.com/yuX6Qr7GpI — Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) January 16, 2025

– As noted, a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match was set up last night on WWE SmackDown. Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend the titles against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on the January 28 episode of NXT at Center Stage in Atlanta. Shawn Michaels hyped up the match via social media, writing, “Four phenomenal athletes, one epic showdown! Coming to you live from the Atlanta, this is one you don’t want to miss! #WWENXT”

Four phenomenal athletes, one epic showdown! Coming to you live from the Atlanta, this is one you don’t want to miss! #WWENXT https://t.co/f3lwP0DXFT https://t.co/s7C6nyLuFH — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 18, 2025

