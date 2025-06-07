– WWE Superstars and real-life husband and wife Becky Lyncha nd Seth Rollins spoke to Entertainment Tonight this week ahead of their big matchups at Money in the Bank:

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria sat with Cathy Kelly ahead of today’s Money in the Bank:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night's SmackDown:


























