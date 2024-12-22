wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch in Attendance at Chicago Bears Game, Top 25 SmackDown Moments of 2024

December 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were in attendance at today’s NFL Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game. You can see some footage them at the game that was shared on X below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Best SmackDown Moments of 2024:

