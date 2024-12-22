wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch in Attendance at Chicago Bears Game, Top 25 SmackDown Moments of 2024
December 22, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were in attendance at today’s NFL Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game. You can see some footage them at the game that was shared on X below:
BECKY!!! LONG HAIR AT BEARS GAME! pic.twitter.com/ugXs75IUPh
— ChososHoso (@Shadowed_Gates) December 22, 2024
Can always count on @WWERollins to bring the energy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JJNkMRj3p9
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 22, 2024
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Best SmackDown Moments of 2024: