WWE News: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Remember Their Firsts, Top 10 Best Raw Moments of June
– WWE Superstar power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recount their firsts during an appearance on Virgin UK Radio ahead of Money in the Bank:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 Best Raw moments of June 2023:
