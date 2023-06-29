wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Remember Their Firsts, Top 10 Best Raw Moments of June

June 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Becky Lynch Seth Rollins Stomping Grounds Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recount their firsts during an appearance on Virgin UK Radio ahead of Money in the Bank:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Best Raw moments of June 2023:

