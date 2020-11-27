wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch & WWE ThunderDome, Carmella’s Most Savage Moments
November 27, 2020
– In a recent interview with WWE AL AN, Seth Rollins discussed what it’s been like performing inside the WWE Thunderdome at Amway Center in Orlando, as well as how he and Becky Lynch have been handling their time at home in preparation for their first child.
– WWE has released a new video as part of its WWE Playlist series that looks at Carmella’s most savage moments with the company. You can watch the video below.
