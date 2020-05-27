wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Discusses Becoming a Dad on WWE Backstage, Stock Update, The Bump Highlight Clips

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins Stomping Grounds

– WWE released a highlight clip from last night’s WWE Backstage with former world champion Seth Rollins, who speaks about becoming a dad for his and Becky Lynch’s baby. You can check out that clip below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stop opened today at $45.38 per share. Since that time, it’s moved up slightly to $45.62 per share.

– Some video highlight clips are available for today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check those out below.


