WWE News: Seth Rollins Campaigns For Rematch With Finn Balor, Celebrity Set For NXT Takeover Pre-Show

– Seth Rollins is continuing his campaign for a rematych with Finn Balor before they face The Miz at WrestleMania. Rollins posted to Twitter calling for the match, as you can see below:

It’s right around the corner and this is what I live for. WrestleMania and another match against @FinnBalor are both waiting in the wings. Let’s do this. https://t.co/cwWYieYjv7 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 20, 2018

– WWE has announced that former NFL player Pat McAfee will be on the NXT Takeover: New Orleans pre-show panel alongside Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts. McAfee served as special ring announcer fdor last month’s NXT live event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The pre-show takes place on Saturday, April 7th at 7 PM ET.