WWE News: Seth Rollins Campaigns For Rematch With Finn Balor, Celebrity Set For NXT Takeover Pre-Show
– Seth Rollins is continuing his campaign for a rematych with Finn Balor before they face The Miz at WrestleMania. Rollins posted to Twitter calling for the match, as you can see below:
It’s right around the corner and this is what I live for. WrestleMania and another match against @FinnBalor are both waiting in the wings. Let’s do this. https://t.co/cwWYieYjv7
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 20, 2018
#TheArchitect @WWERollins had something to prove on #RAW three weeks ahead of @WrestleMania… pic.twitter.com/WcbPhMcu64
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2018
Still do. @FinnBalor owes me one and @mikethemiz owes everyone something: a fighting IC Champ. #grandslamrollins https://t.co/g3KkF1KeEO
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 21, 2018
– WWE has announced that former NFL player Pat McAfee will be on the NXT Takeover: New Orleans pre-show panel alongside Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts. McAfee served as special ring announcer fdor last month’s NXT live event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The pre-show takes place on Saturday, April 7th at 7 PM ET.