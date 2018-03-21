 

WWE News: Seth Rollins Campaigns For Rematch With Finn Balor, Celebrity Set For NXT Takeover Pre-Show

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Seth Rollins is continuing his campaign for a rematych with Finn Balor before they face The Miz at WrestleMania. Rollins posted to Twitter calling for the match, as you can see below:

– WWE has announced that former NFL player Pat McAfee will be on the NXT Takeover: New Orleans pre-show panel alongside Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts. McAfee served as special ring announcer fdor last month’s NXT live event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The pre-show takes place on Saturday, April 7th at 7 PM ET.

