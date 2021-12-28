wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Cesaro Reveal New Mattel Figures, Grayson Waller & Apollo Crews Post-Raw Tweets, Raw Video Highlights

December 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Mattel Elite Squad

– Cesaro and Seth Rollins joined Sam Roberts for some WWE Mattel figure reveals today. You can check out the full video below:

– After last night’s WWE Raw, Grayson Waller noted “Grayson Waller Effect taking over everywhere.” Also, Apollo Crews tweeted after his loss to AJ Styles, “@AJStylesOrg let’s fight again.” You can check out those tweets below:

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw and Raw Talk:


















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading