WWE News: Seth Rollins & Cesaro Reveal New Mattel Figures, Grayson Waller & Apollo Crews Post-Raw Tweets, Raw Video Highlights
December 28, 2021
– Cesaro and Seth Rollins joined Sam Roberts for some WWE Mattel figure reveals today. You can check out the full video below:
– After last night’s WWE Raw, Grayson Waller noted “Grayson Waller Effect taking over everywhere.” Also, Apollo Crews tweeted after his loss to AJ Styles, “@AJStylesOrg let’s fight again.” You can check out those tweets below:
@AJStylesOrg let’s fight again.
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) December 28, 2021
Grayson Waller Effect taking over everywhere https://t.co/R6h2q6MhVF
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 28, 2021
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw and Raw Talk:
