WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on Bears Loss, Top 10 Roman Reigns Moments of 2023
December 17, 2023 | Posted by
– It was another bad day for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as his favorite NFL team, the Chicago Bears, lost to the Cleveland Browns earlier today. He wrote on his social media, “Signing off for the season. I hate football.”
– WWE Top 10 showcased the best Roman Reigns moments of the year:
