WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on Dean Ambrose’s Betrayal, Authors of Pain Talk Tag Team Title Win

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted video of Seth Rollins commenting on his Raw Tag Team Championship loss during tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see video below of Rollins promising that he going to “beat the reasons” out of Ambrose for his actions:

– WWE posted the following video of the Authors of Pain commenting on their winning the tag titles. Drake Maverick says he told everyone he would make the Authors the tag champions, and that everything is exactly how it should be:

