wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on Miz ‘Stirring the Pot,’ Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey Train For WrestleMania
March 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter replying to the suggestion that The Miz “stirred the pot” between him and Finn Balor on Raw. Replying to a tweet from WWE, Rollins posted:
Intercontinental Championship. WrestleMania. How much more stirring needs to be done? This is what I live for. https://t.co/h6HlE6aaHy
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 13, 2018
– Kurt Angle posted an image to Instagram of himself and Ronda Rousey training together as they prepare to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania: