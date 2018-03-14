 

WWE News: Seth Rollins Comments on Miz ‘Stirring the Pot,’ Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey Train For WrestleMania

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter replying to the suggestion that The Miz “stirred the pot” between him and Finn Balor on Raw. Replying to a tweet from WWE, Rollins posted:

– Kurt Angle posted an image to Instagram of himself and Ronda Rousey training together as they prepare to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania:

Training day!!!! #AngleRousey #Wrestlemania34

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on

