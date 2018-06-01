wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Compares Himself To Elvis, WWE Reveals Interesting Statistic About Sasha Banks
June 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins hyped his match with Elias at Money in the Bank by comparing himself to Elvis.
Will @IAmEliasWWE perform his greatest hit yet when he challenges @WWERollins for the #ICTitle at @WWE #MITB? https://t.co/clt7Y1i5oC pic.twitter.com/wCilXsCDRg
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2018
He will. And it still won’t be enough. There’s only one Elvis up in here. https://t.co/0seM1C2qf4
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 1, 2018
– WWE revealed the following statistic about Sasha Banks as it relates to her Money in the Bank opponents: