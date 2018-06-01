WWE News: Seth Rollins Compares Himself To Elvis, WWE Reveals Interesting Statistic About Sasha Banks

– Seth Rollins hyped his match with Elias at Money in the Bank by comparing himself to Elvis.

He will. And it still won’t be enough. There’s only one Elvis up in here. https://t.co/0seM1C2qf4 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 1, 2018

– WWE revealed the following statistic about Sasha Banks as it relates to her Money in the Bank opponents: