WWE News: Seth Rollins Cuts Promo on Brock Lesnar Holding Universal Title Hostage, Bellator Fighter Channels Steve Austin
– WWE posted video of Seth Rollins cutting a promo at the company’s Supershow in Pikeville last night on Brock Lesnar. You can see the video below, in which Rollins talked about preparing for his match with Lesnar at WrestleMania and said Lesnar’s been holding the Universal Championship hostage.
“Nine days out from WrestleMania, where am I at? Pikeville, Kentucky, getting ready,” Rollins said (per Wrestling Inc). “Where was I this week? I was at my wrestling school, in the ring getting ready. The biggest match of my life, against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in 9 days. Let me tell you something, I am more ready, more focused than I have ever been in my entire career because it’s not just me, this isn’t just for me, this is for all of us. Brock Lesnar has held that Universal Title hostage for too long. He’s held this industry hostage for too long, and I will not stand for it anymore. So, you wanna know if I’m ready for The Beast, the world wants to know if I’m ready for The Beast. You know what? I’m not just ready for The Beast, I am ready to slay The Beast.”
.@WWERollins is ready for #BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania! The question is, will #TheBeast ready? #WWEPikeville pic.twitter.com/aUnttk9dVi
— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2019
– MMA fighter David Rickles decided to come out as Steve Austin for his fight at Bellator 219. Rickles defeated A.J. Matthews on the preliminary card with a round two TKO; you can see video of his entrance below:
.@TheCaveman316 with another classic walkout! #Bellator219
The Texas Rattlesnake @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/wsNR8vmEdB
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 30, 2019
