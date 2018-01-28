WWE News: Seth Rollins Debuts New Theme Music at House Show, Matt Hardy and Paige Hype Royal Rumble

– Seth Rollins came out to new theme music at Saturday night’s Raw house show in Baltimore, Maryland. You can check out the theme in the videos posted to Instagram below (mouseover the image and then right arrow that appears):

– Paige and Matt Hardy both posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s Royal Rumble. Paige commented on how she’s sad she won’t be able to compete but wished the women luck, while Hardy had a particular theme to his post:

Happy #RoyalRumble day. Wanna wish every single lady who is participating to absolutely kill it. I'm sad I can't be part of it but I'll be there supporting all of you.. well.. like 2 of you. #Absolution @WWE_MandyRose @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 28, 2018