WWE News: Seth Rollins Dedicates Workout to Brodie Lee, Billie Kay Set For The Bump, New Kevin Owens Shirt

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brodie Lee Exalted One

– WWE on FOX has posted a new workout video from Seth Rollins, which he dedicated to the memory of Brodie Lee.

– Billie Kay is set for Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.

– WWE Shop is selling a new Kevin Owens shirt “Stun the World.”

