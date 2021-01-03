wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Dedicates Workout to Brodie Lee, Billie Kay Set For The Bump, New Kevin Owens Shirt
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE on FOX has posted a new workout video from Seth Rollins, which he dedicated to the memory of Brodie Lee.
Our friends @wwerollins & @JoshuaGallegos asked us to share this workout that is dedicated to Jon Huber.
📹: Deadboys Fitness on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zoiBWm4ir9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2021
– Billie Kay is set for Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.
– WWE Shop is selling a new Kevin Owens shirt “Stun the World.”
