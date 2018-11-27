WWE News: Seth Rollins Denies Curb Stomp is Banned, Jeff Hardy Previews Smackdown Segment

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to denie a report that the Curb Stomp has been banned due to network issues with the finisher. After a report from Wrestling News Source claimed the move was off the table, Rollins replied:

😂😂 your source is incorrect bubba. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 27, 2018

– WWE posted the following video with Jeff Hardy previewing his segment from tonight, which will celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. You can see the video below.

“I’m nervous, you know. It’s very surreal,” Hardy said. “It’s been 20 years, half of my life I’ve been a part of the WWE and this wild universe. So, it’s crazy that we’re celebrating my story tonight…One thing I’ve always been known for is unpredictability. So, I’m guaranteeing you it’s going to be the most unpredictable celebration in SmackDown history. So, we’ll see what happens.”