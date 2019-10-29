WWE News: Seth Rollins Feels Disrespected Lately, Compares The Fiend to New Flavor of Ice Cream, Raw Video Highlights for This Week

– Following his win over Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match last night on Raw, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins spoke about feeling disrespect in a post-match promo. You can check out that video below. Seth Rollins stated the following after Raw:

“There’s been a lot of disrespect going around lately, I feel like. The Fiend has — you know, I get it. He’s cool, man. He’s fresh and he’s new and he’s got this cult following, and that just puts a chip on my shoulder. I just feel like I’m out here every single week, busting my back, breaking my back, putting this whole company on my back sometimes, and I don’t get the respect I deserve because there’s this new flavor of ice cream. And the dude’s scary, you know? I get that too. I don’t know what it’s going to take at Crown Jewel to put him away, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to survive and prevail because that’s what I do. Tonight was a test. I got through it, and I feel fully prepared going into Crown Jewel.”

