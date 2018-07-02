wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler Argue at Raw, Roman Reigns Reacts to Raw Tag Team Match
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler appear in a new video backstage following the announcement of their Iron Man match at Extreme Rules. Mike Rome attempts to interview Rollins, only to have Ziggler get involved. The two argue until separated by officials.
– Roman Reigns posted the following to Twitter after his remmatch against The Revival alongside Bobby Lashley was announced for tonight:
One good night doesn’t put you on top. Remember whose yard you’re in boys. #Raw https://t.co/xXEScb43PN
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 2, 2018