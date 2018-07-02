Quantcast

 

WWE News: Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler Argue at Raw, Roman Reigns Reacts to Raw Tag Team Match

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler appear in a new video backstage following the announcement of their Iron Man match at Extreme Rules. Mike Rome attempts to interview Rollins, only to have Ziggler get involved. The two argue until separated by officials.

– Roman Reigns posted the following to Twitter after his remmatch against The Revival alongside Bobby Lashley was announced for tonight:

