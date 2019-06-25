wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Faces Baron Corbin After Raw, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Tour Funko HQ
– Seth Rollins battled Baron Corbin in a match after Raw went off the air on Monday. Wrestling Inc reports that Rollins defeated Corbin to retain his title.
COMBATE DE SETH ROLLINS CONTRA BARON CORBIN EN EL DARK MATCH DESPUÉS DE #RAW 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jzGDje5Qpe
— Royal Wrestling 👑 (@RoyalWrestling_) June 25, 2019
– Zack Ryder noted that he and Curt Hawkins toured Funko HQ in Everett, Washington before Raw, and that a vlog for their YouTube series will be released soon:
The @majorwfpod took a tour of @originalfunko HQ today before #Raw. Bare Minimum Brian & The Michael Jordan of Wrestling Figure Collecting met Pop! Michael Jordan! Thanks @CSSully! VLOG COMING SOON!!! #scratchthatfigureitch 🤷🏼♂️👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/YiB2QH0fPc
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 24, 2019
