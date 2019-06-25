wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Faces Baron Corbin After Raw, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Tour Funko HQ

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Super Showdown

– Seth Rollins battled Baron Corbin in a match after Raw went off the air on Monday. Wrestling Inc reports that Rollins defeated Corbin to retain his title.

– Zack Ryder noted that he and Curt Hawkins toured Funko HQ in Everett, Washington before Raw, and that a vlog for their YouTube series will be released soon:

