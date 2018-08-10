Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Flies Plane on Shanghai Trip, Natalya Writes Column on Women’s Evolution

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw 71618

– WWE has released a new video of Seth Rollins piloting a 737 aircraft during his recent promotional tour of Shanghai. You can see the video below:

– Natalya’s latest column for the Calgary Sun looks at the Women’s Evolution and the WWE fanbase’s role in getting it going. You can read it at the link.

Natalya, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

