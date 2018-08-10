wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Flies Plane on Shanghai Trip, Natalya Writes Column on Women’s Evolution
August 10, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video of Seth Rollins piloting a 737 aircraft during his recent promotional tour of Shanghai. You can see the video below:
The trip to #WWEShanghai as been a "MAJOR success" for @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/xrmoYChwYH
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2018
– Natalya’s latest column for the Calgary Sun looks at the Women’s Evolution and the WWE fanbase’s role in getting it going. You can read it at the link.
Check out my column today in @calgarysun! ♥️ #evolution https://t.co/ycZTU9HMYE pic.twitter.com/hYA8UCiKxD
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 10, 2018