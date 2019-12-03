WWE News: Seth Rollins Says the ‘Gloves Are Off’ for Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Day Of Documentary to Showcase Survivor Series, The Bella Twins Appear in Total Divas Preview Clip

– As noted, Seth Rollins is set to appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Backstage on FS1. Seth Rollins posted a tweet earlier today, writing that the “gloves are off” for tonight’s show. You can check out his message below.

– A new WWE Day Of documentary will debut later this Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. It will have behind-the-scenes footage from Survivor Series 2019.

– The Bella Twins make an appearance in a new preview clip for Total Divas. You can check out that clip below.