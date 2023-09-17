wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Hates Football After Bears Loss, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, SmackDown in Three Minutes
– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins expressed his disappointment over the Chicago Bears losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier today on social media. He wrote, “I hate football,” which you can see below:
I hate football.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 17, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 SmackDown Moments for Last Friday:
– WWE on FOX also showcased SmackDown in Three Minutes:
