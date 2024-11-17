wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Hates Football Again, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, NXT Level Up Highlights
November 17, 2024 | Posted by
– Chicago Bears fan and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is not a happy camper after the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers earlier today 20-19. He noted his disappointment on social media. Seth Rollins wrote in the caption, “I hate football.”
– The Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments for last Friday are now available:
– WWE also released highlights for last Friday’s NXT Level Up: