WWE News: Seth Rollins Hates Football Again, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, NXT Level Up Highlights

November 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Seth Rollins 8-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Chicago Bears fan and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is not a happy camper after the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers earlier today 20-19. He noted his disappointment on social media. Seth Rollins wrote in the caption, “I hate football.”

– The Top 10 WWE SmackDown Moments for last Friday are now available:

– WWE also released highlights for last Friday’s NXT Level Up:

Seth Rollins, WWE, WWE Top 10

