WWE News: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Attack Big E. & Lashley On Raw, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop Clip

– Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens may have lost their match on Raw, but they got the last laugh by laying out Big E. & Bobby Lashley. Monday night’s show saw Lashley pin Kevin Owens after spearing him, only to have Rollins come in and attack. Owens and Rollins proceeded to lay out the other two competitors in the WWE Championship match at Day 1 to close the show.

– WWE posted the following clip of Bianca Belair beating Doudrop in the final chapter of their rivalry: