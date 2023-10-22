wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Loves Football Again, Top 10 Staredown Reactions
October 22, 2023 | Posted by
– It looks like WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is back to liking football again, as the Chicago Bears won their last two games. He wrote earlier, “I love football 😳”
I love football 😳
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 22, 2023
– WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Staredowns That Got Huge Reactions:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Wouldn’t Allow AEW Talent Work Independent Shows If He Were Tony Khan
- Booker T Talks LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns, Whether Knight Should Become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
- Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Fuego del Sol Shares Story of Bryan Danielson Being a Jokester in AEW