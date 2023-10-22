wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Loves Football Again, Top 10 Staredown Reactions

October 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins, WWE Supershow Image Credit: WWE

– It looks like WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is back to liking football again, as the Chicago Bears won their last two games. He wrote earlier, “I love football 😳”

– WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Staredowns That Got Huge Reactions:

