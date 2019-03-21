WWE News: Seth Rollins Not Scheduled For This Weekend’s Raw Shows, Photo Gallery of WWE Stars When They Were Fans

– Seth Rollins is not scheduled for this weekend’s live events. As Wrestling Inc reports, Rollins is next scheduled for house shows at the WWE Supershows on March 29th through the 31st, the final live events before WrestleMania. Rollins has been taking time off from the road due to dealing with a back injury. He’s only been working PPVs and TV tapings for a while.

Rollins did attend the SmackDown house show in Peoria, Illinois this past weekend per the WON.

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery of WWE stars from back when they were fans. You can see the pics here. They include Roman Reigns posing in a picture with Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, Peyton Royce with Jeff Hardy and Mickie James, Bayley with John Cena and more.