WWE News: Seth Rollins on Enjoying Time With Becky Lynch During Her Pregnancy, Booker T Recaps Long Night Before Survivor Series, Swerve City’s Starship Enterprise Music Video

– WWE AL AN released a video of a quick chat with Seth Rollins, who discusses performing in the WWE ThunderDome and shares and update on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. The couple is expecting their first child soon.

According to Rollins, one of the good aspects during the pandemic is that he’s had more time to spend with his fiancee, Becky Lynch, during her pregnancy that he wouldn’t normally be able to have on a full schedule. Seth Rollins stated the following:

“I think often times with the WWE Superstar schedule, we’re so busy. We’re always traveling. We don’t get enough time to be at home. And with my fiancee’s pregnancy, I’ve been able to spend a lot of that with her, which I wouldn’t be able to do if we were on a regular touring schedule. The timing of that worked out pretty well. So to be able to just have down time, occasionally spend it with people that you love a lot more than you would if you were on the go 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was a nice break for me mentally and physically.”

– During his podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recapped his night out before Survivor Series 2020, including drinking shots of Jack Daniels with The Undertaker. That was after Booker T had already had quite a bit of alcohol. According to Booker T, he spent about three hours drinking on an empty stomach, and he needed help getting back to his room. That clip is available below:

– The Swerve City Podcast channel released a “Starship Enterprise” music video for Swerve City, which you can see below.