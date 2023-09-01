wrestling / News
WWE News: After The Bell With Seth Rollins, Owens & Zayn Review Payback 2016, More
– Seth Rollins was featured on the most recent episode of WWE After The Bell which you can find below, described as:
World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins returns to the podcast to discuss the health of sports-entertainment and his upcoming title defense at WWE Payback against Shinsuke Nakamura. Along with Corey and Kevin, he pays tribute to their friend and brother, Bray Wyatt.
– WWE featured a video of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens re-watching an old match, detailed as:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn relive their thrilling battle against each other at WWE Payback 2016.
– WWE Raw posted a highlights video from August, described as:
Watch the most shocking and exciting moments from Raw of this month, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, The Judgment Day, Chad Gable, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and more!
