WWE News: Seth Rollins Shares His Network Pick of the Week, Coolest Trios Gallery, Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels Bad Blood 2003 Clip

– WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins shared his WWE Network Pick of the Week, which was him beating Baron Corbin and smashing Brock Lesnar with a chair at Super ShowDown. You can check out that video clip below.

– WWE.com released a photo gallery showcasing “Sports-entertainment’s coolest trios.” The gallery features a look at Team Xtreme, The Brood, The Shield, and more.

– WWE released a new clip today featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair from Bad Blood 2003. You can check out that video clip below.