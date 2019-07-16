wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Plans to Get Back at Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman Says He Has an Army Forming Behind Him
– Seth Rollins is banged up, but he’s looking to take his first step back toward the Universal Championship at Raw tonight. WWE posted video of Rollins discussing his participation in tonight’s Raw battle royal, where he will be competing for a shot at Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
Rollins noted that he’s not in the best shape after last night’s Extreme Rules match and the following assault and cash-in by Lesnar, adding that he didn’t get a lot of sleep. He said that he has to be “the guy with the most fight” though, and he believes he is. He added that he won’t just sit back and let Brock Lesnar make all his hard work go up in smoke and, since there are no automatic rematches, he’s fine with having to earn the opportunity for a title shot.
– Braun Strowman took to Twitter to comment on his win over Bobby Lashley last night and his growing “Monster Militia” of fans:
Last Monster Standing!!!!!! #BraunZilla #KingOfAllMonsters and I’ve got an army forming behind me my #MonsterMilitia #NothingCanKeepUsDown
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 15, 2019
