WWE News: Seth Rollins Plays Snack Wars on Sports Bible, Big E Learns How to Cook, the Most Incredible WWE Moments in the UK

June 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins played the game of Snack Warz, pitting USA vs. UK, on Sports Bible:

– Former WWE Champion Big E appeared in a Small Business Superstars video:

– WWE Now UK highlighted some of the best moments ever that happened in the UK:

