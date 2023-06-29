wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Plays Snack Wars on Sports Bible, Big E Learns How to Cook, the Most Incredible WWE Moments in the UK
June 29, 2023
– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins played the game of Snack Warz, pitting USA vs. UK, on Sports Bible:
– Former WWE Champion Big E appeared in a Small Business Superstars video:
– WWE Now UK highlighted some of the best moments ever that happened in the UK:
