WWE News: Seth Rollins Praises Shinsuke Nakamura, Synopsis and Trailer For AJ Styles DVD

– Seth Rollins had some high praise for Shinsuke Nakamura from an interview published this week. The Asbury Park Press posted the interview from June, in which Rollins comments on Nakamura.

“Shinsuke’s great, man,” said Rollins. “He’s a generational talent. They don’t come along like him very often and he’s a special cat, just a crazy guy to be around. (He’s) just got so much charisma and so much going on for him.”

– The synopsis and trailer for WWE’s AJ Styles: Most Phenomenal Matches DVD are available following the set’s release. You can get the set here. The synopsis and promo are below:

“Since joining WWE in 2016, AJ Styles has truly become “The Face That Runs the Place” on SmackDown Live, impressing audiences with unbelievable athleticism and undeniable fortitude. For the first time ever, WWE Home Video collects AJ Styles’ most phenomenal matchups from his first two years in WWE featuring unforgettable bouts with John Cena, Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and more!”