WWE News: Seth Rollins Reacts to WWE Backstage Announcement, Stock Up, Big Show in DXL Ad
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to react to FOX’s tweet promoting his appearance on WWE Backstage tonight. Rollins retweeted the announcement, which said he would “explain himself,” with a message that he’s “Not exactly sure what I have to explain, but I’ll be on the show to talk wrasslin here in a few hours”:
Not exactly sure what I have to explain, but I’ll be on the show to talk wrasslin here in a few hours. https://t.co/AWJwvcS227
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 3, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $61.88 on Tuesday, up $0.36 (0.59%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.01% on the day.
– WWE shared a new ad featuring Big Show for Destination XL stores:
