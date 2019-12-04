wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Reacts to WWE Backstage Announcement, Stock Up, Big Show in DXL Ad

December 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw 12-2-19

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to react to FOX’s tweet promoting his appearance on WWE Backstage tonight. Rollins retweeted the announcement, which said he would “explain himself,” with a message that he’s “Not exactly sure what I have to explain, but I’ll be on the show to talk wrasslin here in a few hours”:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.88 on Tuesday, up $0.36 (0.59%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.01% on the day.

– WWE shared a new ad featuring Big Show for Destination XL stores:

