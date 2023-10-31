wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Choice for a Last Meal, Raw Video Highlights

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke to Mythical Kitchen on what he’d want to eat for his last meal:

– WWE revealed the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

















