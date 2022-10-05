wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite Character Gimmick, Top 10 NXT Moments
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE on FOX poll asking fans what their favorite version of Seth Rollins was, naming The Architect, The Authority era, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Other. Rollins later responded, writing, “The Visionary, b****,” which you can see below:
The Visionary, bitch. https://t.co/mGmQcYy6Zd
— Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) October 4, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW’s Crew Is Its Most Stable All Year, Gives Winter Is Coming Update
- Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases
- Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her