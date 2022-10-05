wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Favorite Character Gimmick, Top 10 NXT Moments

October 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Seth Rollins responded to a WWE on FOX poll asking fans what their favorite version of Seth Rollins was, naming The Architect, The Authority era, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, and Other. Rollins later responded, writing, “The Visionary, b****,” which you can see below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show:

