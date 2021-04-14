wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins’ School Thanks Vince McMahon For Ring Upgrade, NXT Highlight Videos, Triple H Poses With KUSHIDA
– In a post on Instagram, Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave Wrestling Academy thanked Vince McMahon for their recently upgraded ring. The post was later deleted, but they did post the same message on Twitter. Wrestling Inc reports that in the deleted Instagram post, there was a photo of the delivery, which included ropes, cables, turnbuckle cushions and turnbuckle covers. It also featured a WWE emergency contact phone number in Stamford, the likely reason it was deleted.
Thanks for the upgrade, Vince! 😃
– Triple H took to Twitter to comment on KUSHIDA winning the NXT Cruiserweight title last night.
He wrote: “Success is about finding the right time to seize an opportunity. Last night, @KUSHIDA_0904 did just that. The #WWENXT Cruiserweight division runs on HIS time now. #AndNew”
Success is about finding the right time to seize an opportunity. Last night, @KUSHIDA_0904 did just that. The #WWENXT Cruiserweight division runs on HIS time now. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/e4ht6G8hZ9
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
