WWE News: Seth Rollins Seeking Revenge For Shawn Michaels on Raw, New SummerSlam Theme, Stock Up Again

– Seth Rollins is out for revenge on Shawn Michaels’ behalf when he faces Dolph Ziggler on next week’s Raw. Rollins posted to Twitter to comment on his match with Ziggler on Monday’s episode, which follows Ziggler superkicking the WWE Hall of Famer at Raw Reunion:

My #IgniteTheFire fight camp continues en route to @SummerSlam. An old foe but with raised stakes. This one’s for you, Shawn. https://t.co/c0SDUXfTwT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 26, 2019

– WWE’s stock saw another jump on Friday following yesterday’s second quarter financial report. The stock closed at $75.99, up $1.31 (1.75%) from Thursday’s closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.19% on the day. It’s WWE’s best closing price since June 19th, when it closed at $76.93.

– WWE has announced a second theme song for SummerSlam, namely Hill Harris’ “Show Em Who We Are” which you can listen to below. The first official theme is The Black Keys’ “Go!”.