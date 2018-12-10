wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Segment Announced For RAW, Five Things You Need To Know For Tonight’s Show, New Edge and Christian Show Clip
December 10, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE announced that Seth Rollins will appear on RAW tonight to talk about the state of the brand and his feud with Dean Ambrose.
– WWE has also released a new video showing five things you need to know before tonight’s episode.
– Here’s a clip from the next episode of the Edge and Christian show, featuring Shawn Michaels.