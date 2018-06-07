wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Shares Pic of New T-Shirt, Best Graduation Caps Video
June 7, 2018 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins posted to Twitter sharing a pic of a new T-Shirt available on his Brave and Black Apparel website. You can see the photo below and order the shirt via the link in the tweet:
Eat your heart out MJ. https://t.co/B5hV3J5YFw pic.twitter.com/gXB2LMYEvn
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 6, 2018
– WWE posted the following video looking at the best WWE-inspired graduation caps: