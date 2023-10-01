wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Still Hates Football After Bears Loss, Top 10 NXT No Mercy Moments, Grayson Waller in Chamber of Horrors Preview Clip
– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins still hates football after his favorite team, the Chicago Bears, lost to the Denver Broncos earlier today. He posted the following:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT No Mercy Moments:
– Scarlett shared a preview clip for the next episode of Chamber of Horrors, which features a guest appearance by Grayson Waller, which you can view below. She wrote, “Next Wed Oct 4th on #ChamberofHorrors @ShotziWWE and I take @GraysonWWE to his first seance led by the voodoo Queen of New Orleans Bloody Mary! During the investigation portion in a 200-year-old haunted house, Grayson gets more than he bargained for from the spirit realm… 👻”
