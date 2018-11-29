WWE News: Seth Rollins Takes Shot at Becky Lynch, Latest Episode of Baron Corbin’s Haunted World

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to fire a shot at Becky Lynch over her use of “The Man.” You can see Rollins’ post below, in which Rollins says being The Man should be about more than “excellence in internet trolling”:

Once upon a time being “The Man” was about going into the ring and proving it EVERY SINGLE NIGHT….not excellence in internet trolling. Clearly I’m doing it all wrong. https://t.co/OH41mnMGTL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 29, 2018

