Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Takes Shot at Becky Lynch, Latest Episode of Baron Corbin’s Haunted World

November 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to fire a shot at Becky Lynch over her use of “The Man.” You can see Rollins’ post below, in which Rollins says being The Man should be about more than “excellence in internet trolling”:

– Here is the latest episode of Baron Corbin’s Haunted World:

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading