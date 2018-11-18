wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Is Tired of WWE’s Women Taking His Nicknames, New R-Truth Music Video
– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to comment on the UpUpDownDown League of Legends battle, and ended up losing another nickname. Rollins replied to a tweet from WWE about the battle, which saw him lose to Dakota Kai. That prompted Kai to claim that she is now the Kingslayer:
THE FINAL SHOWDOWN between #TeamWWE and #TeamNXT is HERE! Who will take the title and be crowned @LeagueOfLegends CHAMPIONS?! Find out NOW on #UUDD! #LeagueofUUDD https://t.co/ixVElOy3di pic.twitter.com/RF1Rz3wJ54
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) November 17, 2018
I hate @DakotaKai_WWE so much. https://t.co/I1L5MBMudE
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 17, 2018
I’m the Kingslayer now. https://t.co/rPc7Nnnqud
— Kingslayer (@DakotaKai_WWE) November 17, 2018
You damn ladies can’t take all my nicknames!!
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 18, 2018
– R-Truth has released a new music video. You can see the video for his track “That’z Endurance” below: