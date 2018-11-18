WWE News: Seth Rollins Is Tired of WWE’s Women Taking His Nicknames, New R-Truth Music Video

– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to comment on the UpUpDownDown League of Legends battle, and ended up losing another nickname. Rollins replied to a tweet from WWE about the battle, which saw him lose to Dakota Kai. That prompted Kai to claim that she is now the Kingslayer:

You damn ladies can’t take all my nicknames!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 18, 2018

– R-Truth has released a new music video. You can see the video for his track “That’z Endurance” below: