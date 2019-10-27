wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Tours Cirque du Soleil’s R.U.N., The Bella Twins Attend Supper Club, Playlist Features Supernatural Moments

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a video of Universal champion Seth Rollins touring the Cirque du Soleil show, R.U.N., in Las Vegas That video with Seth Rollins is available below.

– The Bella Twins released a video of the Bellas having a Supper Club event in Arizona. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Playlist released some videos of jaw-dropping supernatural moments. You can check out that video below.

