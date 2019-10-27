wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Tours Cirque du Soleil’s R.U.N., The Bella Twins Attend Supper Club, Playlist Features Supernatural Moments
October 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of Universal champion Seth Rollins touring the Cirque du Soleil show, R.U.N., in Las Vegas That video with Seth Rollins is available below.
– The Bella Twins released a video of the Bellas having a Supper Club event in Arizona. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Playlist released some videos of jaw-dropping supernatural moments. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Extended Edition of AEW Dynamite Airing Opposite Smackdown on FS1
- Ryback Weighs in on Eric Bischoff’s WWE Release, Why He May Not Have Been a Good Fit
- Jim Ross On Chris Candido Being Unhappy During His WWE Run, The Kliq Being ‘Brutal’ To Him
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall