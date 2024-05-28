WWE News: Seth Rollins Turns 38, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE Superstar and former champion Seth Rollins celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old. WWE also wished him a happy birthday today:

🏆 Two-time Grand Slam Champion

👉 Royal Rumble Match Winner

🤑 Mr. Money in the Bank

👀 The FIRST EVER #WWENXT Champion

👊 The Architect of The Shield Happy birthday to @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/ZMPkYUUfyD — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2024

