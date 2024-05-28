wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Turns 38, More Raw Video Highlights
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and former champion Seth Rollins celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old. WWE also wished him a happy birthday today:
🏆 Two-time Grand Slam Champion
👉 Royal Rumble Match Winner
🤑 Mr. Money in the Bank
👀 The FIRST EVER #WWENXT Champion
👊 The Architect of The Shield
Happy birthday to @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/ZMPkYUUfyD
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2024
– More video highlights are now available for last night’s edition of Raw:
