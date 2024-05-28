wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Turns 38, More Raw Video Highlights

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 3-4-24 Image Credit; WWE

– WWE Superstar and former champion Seth Rollins celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old. WWE also wished him a happy birthday today:

– More video highlights are now available for last night’s edition of Raw:


















